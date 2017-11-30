Not Great Performance – Liverpool Legend On Win At Stoke

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend John Aldridge has insisted that although he is delighted with the result, he feels the Reds’ performance in their 3-0 win over Stoke City on Wednesday evening was not at all convincing.



Jurgen Klopp’s team, who headed into the game at the Bet365 Stadium on the back of a 1-1 draw with Chelsea last weekend, took the lead in the 17th minute through Sadio Mane.











Despite being ahead, it was not smooth sailing for Liverpool as Stoke managed to trouble the Merseyside giants’ defence time and again.



But Mohamed Salah came off the bench to score two late goals as Liverpool comfortably won the contest in the end.





And Aldridge, who was ecstatic to see Liverpool return home from Stoke with a 3-0 win, thinks the scoreline was not a true reflection of the game.

“I’m delighted, but it wasn’t a great performance you have to say”, he said on LFC TV.



“It was very scrappy throughout the game, not at all very convincing.



“But to go to Stoke and win 3-0, I’m absolutely delighted.



“To be fair we missed two guilt-edged chances in the first half which kept them in the game.



“The 3-0 scoreline looks a little bit better than what it truly was.”



Liverpool, who are fifth in the Premier League table, will next face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

