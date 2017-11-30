Pedro Caixinha Failure Doesn’t Mean Rangers Won’t Back New Man In Transfer Market Says Dave King

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers supremo Dave King says that while the failure of Pedro Caixinha as Gers boss has made the club more cautious when it comes to appointing a new manager, it does not mean they will hold off backing the new man in the transfer market.



The Gers opted to sack Caixinha in October after a spell of mixed form, despite having backed him heavily in the transfer market in the summer window.











Rangers are yet to make an appointment, but King is happy with the time the Gers are taking as the club aim to make sure they are fully convinced of their new man.



But while caution has been a feature of Rangers' managerial search, the Gers will, King insists, back the new man in the transfer market as he seeks to reshape the squad to his liking.





" How we invested this summer won’t make us more cautious in terms of making funds available because we have to make funds available; if we don’t then we aren’t going to become number one in Scotland. That is a non-negotiable", King told Rangers TV.

"Where we have to be a little bit more cautious is in that as much as we felt Pedro was the right person for the job and at this stage we are looking for more British and Scottish experience.



"We are more cautious in whom we are appointing but we are not going to be more cautious in supporting the manager with investment.



"We are going to back whoever we appoint, as we did with Pedro", he added.



Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is the favourite to take charge at Ibrox, while former Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka is the bookmakers' second favourite, with former Gers manager Alex McLeish also in the mix.

