Rangers Director of Football Reveals Key Quality New Manager Must Have

Rangers director of football Mark Allen admits that the Glasgow giants are looking for a ‘big picture’ manager.



The Gers are yet to make any announcement on a new manager since sacking Pedro Caixinha last month and the board have earned considerable flak for it.











Rangers chairman Dave King has brushed aside the criticism and insisted that it is good that the club are taking their time and carrying out due diligence before appointing a new manager.



Director of football Allen has outlined the kind if manager the club are looking for and admits that they want someone who will have a broad view of the club going forward, from top to bottom.





Asked what Rangers are looking for in their new manager, Allen was quoted as saying by the Press Association: “We need someone who sees big picture of academy through to the first team.”

Caixinha received huge amount of criticism for misusing funds last summer as a majority of his signings have struggled to make an impact on the pitch for the Glasgow giants.



Allen stressed that the new manager will also have the independence to sign his own players, but admits he will have more of a role in recruitment going forward.



He said: “The manager will always sign the players and pick the team.



“My job is to make sure we are aligned on what makes a Rangers player.”

