Roma Register Interest In Tottenham Hotspur Targeted Defender

Roma sporting director Monchi has established contact with Atletico Madrid for the signature of Tottenham Hotspur linked defender Jose Gimenez.



The 22-year-old defender’s future at Atletico Madrid has been subject to speculation for several months and he is expected to leave the club next summer.











Manchester United and Manchester City are believed to be keeping tabs on the Uruguayan and even Tottenham were recently linked with having an interest in Gimenez.



There has been considerable interest in the defender from Italy, with Juventus and Inter said to be keen on signing him, but it seems another Serie A heavyweight are about to enter the chase.





According to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport, Roma sporting director Monchi has been in contact with the defender’s representatives to discuss a move in the future.

The Giallorossi are looking to add a defender to their squad in the future transfer windows and the Atletico Madrid man has emerged as a viable target for the club.



Gimenez has not been a regular at Atletico Madrid this season and is believed to be frustrated with life under Diego Simeone.



The Uruguay international has a contract until 2020 with the Spanish giants.

