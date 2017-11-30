Sam Allardyce Can Get Everton Champions League Football – El Hadji Diouf

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool winger El Hadji Diouf has backed Sam Allardyce to provide Everton with Champions League football in the future.



Allardyce will be officially unveiled as the new Everton manager on an 18-month contract soon and he was present at Goodison Park when they faced West Ham on Wednesday night.











Everton have struggled this season after a summer of heavy spending and sacked Ronald Koeman last month, but it has not done much to lift the club in the Premier League table.



Currently 13th in the standings, Everton are looking at Allardyce to save their season from relegation, but former Liverpool forward Diouf has backed his former manager to do more at Goodison Park.





The Senegalese, who played under Allardyce at Bolton, feels he is the kind of character that Everton need at the moment and he has the ability to play good football when needed.

Diouf told the BBC: "If Sam goes there they’ll eventually reach the Champions League.



“He is a man who with zero can be the best. They need a character.



“With Bolton we played Champagne football with [Fernando] Hierro, [Ivan] Campo, [Jay-Jay] Okocha and myself.”



Allardyce is expected to take charge of the team by the time Everton face Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

