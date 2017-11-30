Sead Kolasinac Pain Driving Schalke Deal-Maker’s Mission To Keep Liverpool and Man Utd Target Leon Goretzka

Follow @insidefutbol





Losing Sead Kolasinac to Arsenal on a free transfer last summer is one of the driving forces behind Schalke’s determination to keep hold of Manchester United and Liverpool target Leon Goretzka.



The 22-year-old midfielder’s current deal runs out next summer and there is speculation that he could leave Schalke on a free transfer at the end of the season.











With clubs such as Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern Munich believed to be interested in Goretzka, Schalke are in a fight to convince the player to continue at the Veltins-Arena.



However, the Bundesliga outfit are determined to hold on to the player and have reportedly offered the Germany midfielder a club record contract worth €12m per season.





It has been claimed that Schalke are shattering their wage structure in order to get Goretzka to sign fresh terms, but club sporting director Christian Heidel is desperate to keep the midfielder.

According to German daily Bild, the top ranking Schalke official is still reeling from accusation that he did not do enough to convince Kolasinac to sign a new contract before he joined Arsenal last summer on a free transfer.



Heidel is determined not to let the same saga play out with Goretzka and is also aware of the midfielder’s value on and off the pitch for Schalke going forward.



Schalke are keen to turn Goretzka as the centre piece of their project going forward and are working hard to make sure he does not walk away next summer on a free transfer.

