Swansea Boss Plays Down Interest In Liverpool Star

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has dismissed rumours of the club being interested in Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke.



The England international joined Liverpool from Chelsea last summer but has only been a bit part player on Merseyside and has only played 151 minutes of league football across eight appearances.











There is speculation Liverpool could allow him to leave the club in January on a loan deal in order to play regular football and Swansea were said to be interested in snapping him up.



Clement is expected to look for more forwards in the January window to add more goals to his squad and he feels Solanke is a good striker.





But he doesn’t believe Liverpool will let him leave and stressed that he is not a player the Welsh club are looking at the moment.

Asked about interest in Solanke, Clement said in a press conference: “He’s a really good player but not one Liverpool would want to let go I think.



“He is not a name we have discussed.”



Solanke is said to be itching to play more football and could ask to leave in January if the situation does not improve in the next month.



He did however make his first league start for Liverpool on Wednesday night in a 3-0 win at Stoke City.

