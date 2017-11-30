XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/11/2017 - 15:53 GMT

Valencia Look Towards Loan Swoop For Chelsea Wing Target In January

 




Valencia are interested in signing Chelsea wing target Lucas Moura on a loan deal during the January transfer window.

Peter Lim, the Valencia owner, is currently in the French capital to hold talks with PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi over signing several Paris Saint-German players this winter.




Goncalo Guedes and Javier Pastore have long been in Valencia’s sights, but the duo might not be the only PSG players moving to the Mestalla during the January window.

According to French daily Le Parisien, Valencia are also keen to explore the possibility of signing Brazilian winger Lucas on an initial loan deal until the end of the season.
 


The 25-year-old has become a peripheral figure at PSG this season and the club are believed to be keen to offload him during the January transfer window.

The winger has been linked with a move to England with Premier League champions Chelsea in January, but there is fresh interest in him from Spanish giants Valencia.

Currently second in the league table, Valencia want to add more players to their squad in the winter window in order to sustain their brilliant start to their campaign.

And the PSG winger has emerged as key target for the club.
 