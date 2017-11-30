XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/11/2017 - 16:19 GMT

We Need To Focus On Improving – Mauricio Pochettino Avoids Tottenham Title Talk

 




Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino admits his side need to focus on improving rather than thinking about the Premier League title race at the moment.

The north London club have hit a slump in form that has seen them win just one of their last five league games and they are now 16 points behind league leaders Manchester City.




The bad run of results has also resulted in Tottenham losing major ground on the top four race and have dropped down to seventh in the league table, four points off fourth placed Arsenal.

Pochettino admits that the difference between his side and Manchester City is too big at the moment and he has indicated that his men can’t think about the title at the moment.
 


The Tottenham boss is keen to focus on improving his side and get them back to winning ways before entertaining any other thoughts at the moment.  

Asked if winning the title no longer a target for Spurs this season, Pochettino said: “It’s true that today Manchester City create a massive gap, not only with us but other teams.

“It’s near the beginning of December and they are doing so good.

"For us we need to keep going, try to win, do better and improve.

“The challenge like in every season is to try to win games and to build our reality step by step.”

Tottenham, who have lost their last three games on the road, will travel to Hertfordshire this weekend to take on Watford.
 