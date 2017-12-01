XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/12/2017 - 14:20 GMT

Ask Me Later – Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Coy On January Transfer Window

 




Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has dismissed questions about the January transfer window as too early to answer.

Conte was reportedly left unhappy with Chelsea's work in the transfer market in the summer as he was keen for greater depth in his squad as the Blues fight on four fronts.




He could look to make additions in the new year, while Chelsea may also choose to let several players go; David Luiz has recently been linked with moving to Real Madrid.

Conte was asked at a press conference ahead of Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Newcastle United if he can guarantee that given the size of his squad there will be no departures in the January transfer window.
 


And the Italian replied: "I think at this moment it is very early to talk about this topic.

"It is not right.

"We are in December, there is one month to play and I think now it is very important to be focused and to go game by game.

"Then when it is the moment for the transfer market, we can start to speak about this", Conte added.

It remains to be seen how heavily Conte will be backed by Chelsea in the January transfer window, with the Blues having often made use of the mid-season window to boost their squad for the second half of the campaign.
 