Barcelona Coach Coy On Fresh Philippe Coutinho Swoop

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has avoided talking about his club’s interest in Liverpool creative midfielder Philippe Coutinho.



Coutinho has been a target for Barcelona since the summer transfer window and the player tried to force through a move with a transfer request, but Liverpool remained determined to hold on to him.











Barcelona are still keen on signing Coutinho in the January transfer window and Liverpool are reportedly prepared to sell the player this winter if they receive a fee of around the €145m mark.



It has been claimed in Spain that both clubs are talking and Coutinho moving to the Nou Camp in the middle of the season is believed to be a possibility at the moment.





However, Valverde remained coy on Barcelona’s interest and stressed that he is only keen on speaking about the players he has in his squad at the moment.

Asked about potentially signing Coutinho, the Barcelona coach said in a press conference: “I cannot sign him right now, we have a match tomorrow.



“Coutinho is a great player who is at another team, I'm interested in mine.”



The player remains keen on joining Barcelona in January despite his professional behavior since last summer.

