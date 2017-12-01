Consistency Could Mean Challenge For Top Two Place – Leeds United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray feels Leeds United need to find that little bit of consistency amidst an up and down season to challenge for automatic promotion from the Championship.



After a horror run of form, where they alarmingly lost games and dropped down to tenth in the table, Leeds turned a corner in the last week with two wins in their last three games.











Currently eighth in the table, Leeds have closed the gap with the top six and Gray admits that despite the bad run of form, they only needed a couple of wins to get back on track.



The Leeds legend stressed that the nature of the Championship means the Whites could hit a poor patch from time to time and feels they just need that little bit of consistency to challenge for promotion.





The former Whites player told LUTV: “We had a bad run, there is no doubt about that.

“Everybody was feeling a bit dejected and low but we won a couple of games and we are back up there in the top eight and hovering around the top six.



“We beat Aston Villa and you think that’s us on a roll again. There is going to be lots of ups and downs but it’s about getting that little bit of consistency.



“That consistency may be winning four games [on the trot]. We won two out of the last three and we beat Villa that’s nine points out of 12.



“We keep doing that until the end of the season, we are going to end up in contention for a top two place.”



Leeds United will be looking get one more win tonight when they host an in-form Aston Villa side at Elland Road.

