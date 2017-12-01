Dominic Solanke Needs To Play But This Is Why Liverpool Shouldn’t Loan Him – Former Red

Follow @insidefutbol





Nigel Spackman feels Liverpool should not loan out Dominic Solanke in January, despite the youngster needing to play regularly, if they book a spot in the last 16 of the Champions League.



The young striker, who joined Liverpool from Chelsea on a five-year deal last summer, has struggled for game time on Merseyside.











Solanke made his first Premier League start for Liverpool in their 3-0 win over Stoke City on Wednesday, with the 20-year-old thus far managing to clock up just 261 minutes over 11 appearances in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s team.



It has been speculated that Liverpool could allow Solanke to leave on loan during the upcoming winter transfer window in order to play regular football and Swansea City were claimed to be interested in roping him in; Swans boss Paul Clement however said on Thursday that his side have not looked at a January swoop for the England international.





But Spackman thinks with Liverpool favourites to book their place in the knockout round of the Champions League, they should keep hold of Solanke, whom he believes needs to play more often.

“He has got to play”, Spackman told LFC TV, when asked about Solanke.



“When you’re a youngster and you move from Chelsea to Liverpool you want to play.



“And the big thing now is that he has been linked with going out on loan in January.



“If we progress in the Champions League which hopefully we should do, he has got to stay and be part of that.”



Solanke, who is yet to find the back of the net for Liverpool, provided the assist for Sadio Mane’s goal against Stoke.

