Former Rangers Boss Pedro Caixinha Could Seal Managerial Return Next Week

Former Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha is in advanced negotiations with Mexican side Cruz Azul and could be confirmed as the club's new coach next week.



Rangers sacked Caixinha in October after a spell of mixed form, despite having pushed the boat out for the Portuguese in the summer transfer market.











Caixinha was consistently criticised in the media in Scotland throughout his time as Rangers manager, but his stock in Mexico remains high, having won trophies in the country with Santos Laguna.



Now the 47-year-old is set to bounce back into management with Cruz Azul.





According to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, Caixinha is in advanced talks with Cruz Azul .

As such, Caixinha could be confirmed as the club's new coach as early as next week.



Cruz Azul finished in sixth spot in the Mexican top flight Apertura and will be looking for Caixinha to give them a boost in the forthcoming Clausura.



Rangers are yet to appoint a new manager to replace Caixinha and youth boss Graeme Murty has been filling in as caretaker.

