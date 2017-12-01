XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/12/2017 - 22:31 GMT

Former Rangers Boss Pedro Caixinha Could Seal Managerial Return Next Week

 




Former Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha is in advanced negotiations with Mexican side Cruz Azul and could be confirmed as the club's new coach next week.

Rangers sacked Caixinha in October after a spell of mixed form, despite having pushed the boat out for the Portuguese in the summer transfer market.




Caixinha was consistently criticised in the media in Scotland throughout his time as Rangers manager, but his stock in Mexico remains high, having won trophies in the country with Santos Laguna.

Now the 47-year-old is set to bounce back into management with Cruz Azul.
 


According to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, Caixinha is in advanced talks with Cruz Azul.

As such, Caixinha could be confirmed as the club's new coach as early as next week.

Cruz Azul finished in sixth spot in the Mexican top flight Apertura and will be looking for Caixinha to give them a boost in the forthcoming Clausura.

Rangers are yet to appoint a new manager to replace Caixinha and youth boss Graeme Murty has been filling in as caretaker.
 