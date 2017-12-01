XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/12/2017 - 20:42 GMT

Former Tottenham Midfielder Thrilled With Progress of Spurs Talents

 




Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Allan Nielsen has expressed his delight at seeing young Spurs players step up and make their mark for the team to power a push to the upper echelons of the Premier League.

The average age of the current Tottenham squad is 26.1 years, with a number of players such as Josh Onomah, Harry Winks and Harry Kane, all coming through the club's youth academy.




Players such as Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli have also made their mark, going onto become stars and have helped take the team to a high level in the league.

“It’s been great to see the younger players make their mark in the last couple of seasons and now they are star players, leaders", Nielsen said in an interview with Tottenham's official website.
 


"It’s also been great to see Spurs compete right at the top of the table."

Tottenham are scheduled to face Watford next as they look back to get to winning ways after losing their last match against Leicester City.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are currently on a poor run in the Premier League and have won just one of their last five games, putting a top four finish at risk.
 