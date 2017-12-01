XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/12/2017 - 20:35 GMT

Former Watford and Spurs Star Predicts Small Margins To Decide Vicarage Road Clash

 




Former Tottenham Hotspur and Watford midfielder Allan Nielsen believes that small margins could be decisive in the battle between his two former clubs this weekend.

The Lilywhites will be heading into the match on the back of a loss against Leicester City and will look for nothing less than a win when they take on Marco Silva's side.




The Hornets in contrast have won two of their last three league games, though their last game against Manchester United ended in disappointment after a 4-2 loss at their home ground on Tuesday.

Nielsen, who played both for Watford and Tottenham as a player, insists that with the necessity for a win from both teams the match will be played with high intensity and small margins could be enough to decide it.
 


“I think it will a great game. Both teams will want to win so much", Nielsen said in an interview with Tottenham's official website.  

"This is what high-level sport is about and you can’t afford to be one or two per cent off the pace in the Premier League.

"Those small margins could decide it at Vicarage Road.”

The Lilywhites are currently placed seventh in the league table and have won just one of their last five league games.
 