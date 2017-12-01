XRegister
X
01/12/2017 - 20:06 GMT

Graeme Murty Warns Rangers Players of Aberdeen Backlash

 




Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty expects a backlash from Aberdeen on Sunday and has therefore asked his team to step up their level in order to make sure that they get the best out the match.

The Gers will be taking on the Dons for the second time in the space of four days, with the first meeting at Ibrox having ended in a 3-0 win for Murty's side.




The result has reduced the gap between Rangers and Aberdeen to just three points, with the match on Sunday now having the utmost importance for both the sides, particularly for Derek McInnes's side.

Murty therefore expects a backlash from the home side on Sunday and has asked his team to go "above and beyond their level" in order to make sure that they are not left on the receiving end.
 


"We expect them to be at the top of their game", Murty said at a press conference.  

"So, we have to expect a response. But we need to go above and beyond their level.

"The players need to get to the level they got to on Wednesday."

A win on Sunday would allow Rangers to move up to second spot in the league table thanks to a superior goal difference.
 