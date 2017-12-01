I Believe Our Time Has Come – Everton Star Oozing Confidence Over World Cup Success

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton forward Henry Onyekuru is confident of making a splash at next summer's World Cup with Nigeria and says his country should fear no one.



The Super Eagles have been drawn alongside Argentina, Iceland and Croatia in Group D in Russia, and excitement is now building amongst the country's players ahead of the showpiece event.











Onyekuru, who is under contract with Everton but on loan in Belgium with Anderlecht, is aiming to make his mark in Russia and does not believe Nigeria should fear anyone.



"We are the Super Eagles and we do not fear any team", Onyekuru told AOI Football.





"I am really looking forward to playing against the very best teams in the world. The World Cup is a great event where only the best teams and playes will be present", he added.

And Onyekuru expressed his belief that the time could well have come for Nigeria to conquer the world, insisting that it is national pride driving the Super Eagles and not financial gain.



"Nigeria has an excellent football history. I believe that our time has come to conquer the football world", the Everton contracted star said.



"Money is not the most important thing for us. Each player is just proud to represent his country and motivated to perform strongly."



Just 20 years old, Onyekuru has scored seven goals in 15 Belgian top flight games so far this season for Anderlecht and could announce himself to the world next summer.

