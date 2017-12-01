I Understand Mark Hughes’ Anger – Jurgen Klopp Admits Simon Mignolet Fortune

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has conceded that Simon Mignolet was lucky to escape a red card against Stoke City in midweek.



The Reds scored a 3-0 win over Stoke at the Britannia Stadium on Tuesday night but Mark Hughes feels the result could have been different had the referee been on his game in the first half.











Liverpool goalkeeper Mignolet tripped Mame Biram Diouf outside the penalty box when the forward was bearing down on the goal, but escaped giving away a foul.



The Stoke manager was still fuming on Friday and feels the referee should not be in charge of a game this weekend after making such a fundamental mistake.





Klopp understands Hughes’ angry reaction and admits that after reviewing the footage after the game he conceded that his goalkeeper was very lucky to escape a sending off.

The Liverpool manager said in a press conference: “It was the first time this season we were lucky in a situation.



“I was 100 per cent sure that it was the right decision as I thought Joe Gomez was in different position.



“I've watched it again, it was not a penalty as it was outside the box, but if there had been a red card for Simon we couldn't have argued.



"I can understand why he was angry.”



Liverpool will be on the road this weekend and will take on Brighton on Saturday at the Amex Stadium.

