Inter Ready To Pull Bid Trigger On Liverpool Target In January

Inter Milan are prepared to make a move for Liverpool midfield target Nicolo Barella during the January transfer window.



The 20-year-old Cagliari midfielder has been turning heads this season with his performances in Serie A and have been linked with a transfer to a bigger club in January.











Juventus and Roma are interested in him and even Liverpool have been keeping tabs on his progress, but Inter have made some early inroads in their pursuit of Barella.



Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio met the player’s agent recently to discuss a transfer and the club also held initial conversations with their Cagliari counterparts last month when they two sides met for a Serie A clash.





The discussions were positive with Cagliari promising to keep in touch with Inter over Barella and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A giants are set to slap in a bid in January.

It has been claimed Inter are preparing an offer worth €18m to €20m for the midfielder, but it seems they might have to add a few more millions to their initial bid.



Cagliari are prepared to sell the 20-year-old midfielder in January, but want to earn a fee of around €25m before they agree to let him leave.



Barella has a contract until 2021 with Cagliari.

