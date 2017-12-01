XRegister
06 October 2016

01/12/2017 - 16:10 GMT

It’s Not Just Back Four, This Is Big Reason Liverpool Leaking Goals – Former Red Explains

 




Former Liverpool star Nigel Spackman feels the Reds lacking a proper holding midfielder is significantly contributing to their leaky defence this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s team have come in for criticism after conceding 18 goals in 14 Premier League games in the present campaign and have the worst defensive record amongst the top seven clubs in the division; Liverpool have also let in six goals in five Champions League group matches.




Besides failing to sign a centre-back last summer, Liverpool sold their long-serving defensive midfielder Lucas Leiva to Lazio in July.

And Spackman, who thinks it is fair to criticise Liverpool’s defence, believes not having a proper defensive midfielder is a big reason behind the Merseyside giants’ poor defensive record in the ongoing campaign.
 


“I think it is”, he said on LFC TV, when asked if it is fair to criticise Liverpool’s defence.

“I think you also have to look back to the summer and say we didn’t get a centre-half.

“And I think in the middle of the park, Lucas goes and we have not got a natural holding midfielder, who can boss everybody.

“It’s important to get the balance right there [in midfield] because it protects the back four.

“It’s not just the back four that is leaking goals, it’s the whole team.

“You’ve to get the balance in the middle of the park right.”

It remains to be seen if Liverpool, who beat Stoke City 3-0 on Wednesday, sign a holding midfielder during the January transfer window.

Klopp has tried the likes of Jordan Henderson, Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum as a defensive midfielder this season.
 