Jose Mourinho Repeats Movie Message Ahead of Manchester United’s Arsenal Trip

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that he is not thinking about the gap that exists between his side and Manchester City and just wants his players to concentrate on Arsenal this weekend.



Mourinho’s men seem to be the only team at the moment with a realistic chance of chasing down Manchester City for the title, but they are still eight points behind their neighbours in second.











Ahead of the Manchester derby on 10th December at Old Trafford, many believe Manchester United need to break Arsenal’s 100 per cent home record this season on Saturday to have a chance of cutting down Manchester City’s advantage.



But Mourinho stressed that he is not thinking about Manchester City at the moment and the gap that exits between the teams as he takes one game at a time.





The Manchester United manager feels facing Arsenal is a difficult enough challenge and his players do not need any other distractions.

He said in a press conference when asked whether it is a must win for his side at the Emirates: “I play one game at a time.



“Yesterday I was watching an interesting movie, Bjorn Borg versus John McEnroe and Borg’s coach was saying one point at a time.



“I tell my players the same thing, don’t think about what happened before and what can happen later.



“It is just the game, is Arsenal, we don’t think about how many points [we are] behind.



“Arsenal are difficult enough for us to be focused on other things. Focus on this.”



Manchester United have lost on their previous two visit to the Emirates in the league.

