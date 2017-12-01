XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/12/2017 - 20:16 GMT

Manchester City Have Weaknesses – David Moyes Plotting Citizens’ Downfall

 




West Ham boss David Moyes insists that having studied Manchester City he is sure they have weaknesses in their game and says his team will have to exploit them and believe in getting all three points.

The strugglers have an uphill task in hand as they take on the league leaders in a match at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.




Moyes, who has seen his side succumb to two losses and a draw in his first three games in charge, insists that it has not been all bad from his men and they have shown signs of improvement.

However, playing against an in-form Manchester City side has challenges of its own, Moyes feels, and the former Manchester United manager insists that his side will have to be extra cautious.
 


Moyes also took time to insist that the key to West Ham's success in the game will be to identify the weak areas and make sure that they stay in the match.

"I think there's been moments where we've looked okay. The players are trying to improve and get better. A lot of our goals are down to individual mistakes", Moyes said at a press conference.

"This is a big job but it's a good job. We've got a good team. I've never gone into any game thinking we've not got a chance of winning.

"Undoubtedly we're playing against the most in-form team in the league. They've got to be beaten somewhere.

"There will be other teams that challenge them in a different way. I think there's ways to play against them. They've got weaknesses. We've got to make sure we're in the game."

Moyes also provided an injury update on his West Ham squad.

"We've got a few injuries. Andy Carroll and Javier Hernandez aren't back. Winston Reid – we will check him out tomorrow. Jose Fonte is a long-term injury."
 