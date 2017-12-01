Manchester City Have Weaknesses – David Moyes Plotting Citizens’ Downfall

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham boss David Moyes insists that having studied Manchester City he is sure they have weaknesses in their game and says his team will have to exploit them and believe in getting all three points.



The strugglers have an uphill task in hand as they take on the league leaders in a match at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.











Moyes, who has seen his side succumb to two losses and a draw in his first three games in charge, insists that it has not been all bad from his men and they have shown signs of improvement.



However, playing against an in-form Manchester City side has challenges of its own, Moyes feels, and the former Manchester United manager insists that his side will have to be extra cautious.





Moyes also took time to insist that the key to West Ham's success in the game will be to identify the weak areas and make sure that they stay in the match.

"I think there's been moments where we've looked okay. The players are trying to improve and get better. A lot of our goals are down to individual mistakes", Moyes said at a press conference.



"This is a big job but it's a good job. We've got a good team. I've never gone into any game thinking we've not got a chance of winning.



"Undoubtedly we're playing against the most in-form team in the league. They've got to be beaten somewhere.



"There will be other teams that challenge them in a different way. I think there's ways to play against them. They've got weaknesses. We've got to make sure we're in the game."



Moyes also provided an injury update on his West Ham squad.



"We've got a few injuries. Andy Carroll and Javier Hernandez aren't back. Winston Reid – we will check him out tomorrow. Jose Fonte is a long-term injury."

