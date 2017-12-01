Rangers Star Urges Gers To “Learn Lesson” From Beating Aberdeen

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender Danny Wilson has pointed at the side's inconsistency this season as a big issue and has urged his team-mates to make sure that they maintain their winning run against Aberdeen on Sunday.



The Gers got back to winning ways against Aberdeen on Wednesday, their first after back-to-back losses under caretaker manager Graeme Murty.











And now as they head into their next game against the same opponents on Sunday, Wilson insists that the Gers will have to make sure that they negate the incosistent trend and get all three points against Derek McInnes's side.



“We have been inconsistent this season, and that has probably been the most frustrating thing as you look at the two previous results, and then you saw what we are capable of on Wednesday", the 25-year-old told his club's official website.





“So we will need to be better, and we are looking forward to it on Sunday."

As far as reaching and maintaining high levels are concerned, Wilson said that Wednesday's game can be used as a yardstick to make sure that they keep up that level.



“I think we can definitely learn the lesson from Wednesday in terms of that being the level we should try to get to every time we play.



“It wasn’t through a lack of effort in the two previous games, maybe just a lack of quality and individual errors.



“We know what we can do, and we will try to get to that as many times as possible.”



A win on Sunday would allow the Gers to replace Aberdeen in second spot in the league table with Wednesday's result having already curtailed the gap to three points.

