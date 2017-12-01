Serie A Club’s Sporting Director Digs Heels In On West Ham Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Bologna sporting director Riccardo Bigon has insisted that he wants to resist selling West Ham and Inter Milan target Simone Verdi in January.



The 25-year-old winger’s future at Bologna has been subject to speculation, despite Verdi admitting recently that he is currently happy with his situation.











The winger has though admitted he is keen to play for a big club at some point and there are suggestions that a number of them are lining up to sign him in the January window.



Inter are already plotting to sign Verdi on a loan deal with an option to buy in the winter window and there is also talk that West Ham are keeping their ears to the ground for the 25-year-old.





Bigon revealed that there are a number of offers on his table for the winger, but he wants to resist allowing the player to leave in the January window.

The Bologna sporting director told Italian daily Corriere dello Sport when asked about Verdi’s future: “There are many offers, from Italy and abroad.



“But we have to resist.”



Verdi has a contract until 2021 with the Serie A club.

