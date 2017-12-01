So Important Liverpool Avoid Injuries Over Christmas Period Feels Philippe Coutinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Philippe Coutinho believes that it is imperative for Liverpool to have everyone fit for the gruelling schedule in December.



The Reds, who beat Stoke City 3-0 on Wednesday, are due to play eight games in all competitions this month, with a Premier League contest against Burnley scheduled for New Year's Day.











Adam Lallana recently made his return from a long-term injury layoff by coming on as a late substitute in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea last weekend.



But the midfielder missed the game against Stoke with a muscle problem, with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp later confirming the injury is not serious.





And Coutinho explained that with games due to come thick and fast in December, it is vitally important for Liverpool to have a fully fit squad at their disposal.

“We have a lot of players who are now coming back from injury, that’s important for the group”, the Brazilian told LFC TV.



“This is a period where there are a lot of games, it’s a very important time so all the players are very focused for the December schedule.



“There are a lot of big games.



“It gets ever more difficult for the manager to pick the starting eleven, because in training you can see everyone has got great ability and everyone is giving their utmost.



“So, that’s good for keeping the team strong and as I said, we’ve got players coming back from injuries like Adam amongst others.



“In the end, that’s big news for our team.



“It’s very important for us to have everyone fit.”



Liverpool will next face Brighton on Saturday before taking on Spartak Moscow in the Champions League four days later, while their Merseyside derby clash with Everton is scheduled for next weekend.

