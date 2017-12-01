This Is Where Roberto Firmino Is Most Useful – Philippe Coutinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Philippe Coutinho has explained that his Liverpool team-mate and compatriot Roberto Firmino is an extremely important player for the Reds.



Firmino, who had a slow start to his career at Liverpool after Brendan Rodgers signed him from Hoffenheim in the summer of 2015, has managed to establish himself as a key player under Jurgen Klopp.











The Brazilian has scored nine goals and provided five assists in 20 appearances in all competitions for the Merseyside giants in the present campaign.



But Coutinho insisted that Firmino’s off the ball runs and his ability to defend from the top are very much suited to Liverpool’s style of play.





The former Inter Milan man went on to add that Firmino is a hugely respected figure for both his club and country.

“He’s very important, Roberto, another player of great quality”, Coutinho told LFC TV.



“He’s a player who has won a great deal of respect from the other players in the team and in the country.



“On the field, he’s a very technical player who has a lot of quality which makes him another player who offers us a great deal in that type of game.



“Where he’s most useful is that he’s always moving well without the ball.



“When it comes to defending he’s always the first to put pressure up on top and so he’s a very important player for our team.”



Firmino, who has thus far turned out 110 times for Liverpool, netting 32 times and setting up 27 goals, has 17 caps and five goals for Brazil to his name.

