06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/12/2017 - 15:10 GMT

This Under-20s Celtic Star Has Earned Respect of Senior Players – Development Boss

 




Celtic development squad manager Tommy McIntyre has revealed that academy player Michael Johnston has managed to gain the respect of the first team stars.

Johnston, who is a regular for Celtic Under-20s, has thus far made two senior appearances for the Scottish champions.




The winger made his first team debut for Celtic in their 4-1 win over St. Johnstone in a league fixture in May; he provided an assist in that game.

Johnston has turned out for the senior team once in the present campaign, when he played in Celtic’s 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock in a Scottish Premiership fixture in late October.
 


And McIntyre, who explained that Johnston is aware that he needs to keep working hard, praised the 18-year-old for gaining the respect of the senior Celtic players.

“He has been with the first team a few times”, McIntyre told Celtic TV, when asked about Johnston.

“He has certainly gained the respect of the senior players, which is a great thing.

“He has already has two games under his belt [for the first team] and he was on the bench for another, but he didn’t get on.

“He’s certainly getting close, but he understands that he needs to keep working really hard and that’s a big thing.”

Johnston, who has represented Scotland up to Under-19 level, signed a new deal last summer, which will keep him at Celtic Park until 2020.
 