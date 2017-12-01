This Under-20s Celtic Star Has Earned Respect of Senior Players – Development Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic development squad manager Tommy McIntyre has revealed that academy player Michael Johnston has managed to gain the respect of the first team stars.



Johnston, who is a regular for Celtic Under-20s, has thus far made two senior appearances for the Scottish champions.











The winger made his first team debut for Celtic in their 4-1 win over St. Johnstone in a league fixture in May; he provided an assist in that game.



Johnston has turned out for the senior team once in the present campaign, when he played in Celtic’s 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock in a Scottish Premiership fixture in late October.





And McIntyre, who explained that Johnston is aware that he needs to keep working hard, praised the 18-year-old for gaining the respect of the senior Celtic players.

“He has been with the first team a few times”, McIntyre told Celtic TV, when asked about Johnston.



“He has certainly gained the respect of the senior players, which is a great thing.



“He has already has two games under his belt [for the first team] and he was on the bench for another, but he didn’t get on.



“He’s certainly getting close, but he understands that he needs to keep working really hard and that’s a big thing.”



Johnston, who has represented Scotland up to Under-19 level, signed a new deal last summer, which will keep him at Celtic Park until 2020.

