Alexandre Lacazette Starts – Arsenal Team vs Manchester United Confirmed

Fixture: Arsenal vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Arsenal have confirmed their side and substitutes to play host to Jose Mourinho's Manchester United in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.



The Gunners have risen to fourth spot in the Premier League standings after winning their last three league matches on the bounce, a run which has seen Arsene Wenger's men score eight goals and concede none.











Wenger is boosted by Alexandre Lacazette recovering from a groin injury suffered in midweek against Huddersfield Town.



The Arsenal manager has Petr Cech between the sticks, while in defence he goes with a back three of Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi and Nacho Monreal. Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka protect the back four, while Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez sit behind Lacazette.



If Wenger needs to make changes against the Red Devils he can look to his bench and call for Danny Welbeck and Olivier Giroud.



Arsenal Team vs Manchester United



Cech, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Ramsey, Xhaka, Bellerin, Kolasinac, Ozil, Sanchez, Lacazette



Substitutes: Ospina, Mertesacker, Coquelin, Wilshere, Iwobi, Welbeck, Giroud

