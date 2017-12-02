Arsenal and Real Madrid Linked Kepa Arrizabalaga Vows To Remain Calm

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Real Madrid target Kepa Arrizabalaga insists he is staying calm over his future.



The goalkeeper is out of contract at Athletic Bilbao next summer and the Spanish side have been working overtime to try to tie him down to an extension.











But with Arsenal and Real Madrid showing interest in Arrizabalaga, Athletic Bilbao could lose the 23-year-old as soon as next month, when the transfer window swings back open.



The shot-stopper, who won his first senior Spain cap last month, is well aware of the constant speculation over his future.





But Arrizabalaga insists he is staying calm and continuing to focus on the football because he knows speculation is part and parcel of the game .

He said via Movistar Partidazo when asked about his future: "I try to take things calmly, naturally.



"They are football things. Every year it usually happens with several players.



"I try to focus on myself, to train, to play, to try to help the team like today [in the draw against Real Madrid] and keep moving forward."



Arrizabalaga helped Athletic Bilbao record a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw at home against Real Madrid on Saturday; Sergio Ramos was sent off for the visitors four minutes from time.

