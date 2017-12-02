XRegister
06 October 2016

02/12/2017 - 20:17 GMT

Best In The World – Jose Mourinho Lauds David de Gea Display In Win At Arsenal

 




Jose Mourinho has revealed he told David de Gea he had never seen a better performance from a goalkeeper after the Spaniard was in inspired form in Manchester United's 3-1 win away at Arsenal.

Antonio Valencia put the Red Devils ahead at the Emirates Stadium with just four minutes on the clock when he took advantage of a sloppy pass from Laurent Koscielny to fire past Petr Cech.




It was 2-0 in only the eleventh minute as Jesse Lingard struck, the Manchester United man having taken possession after getting the better of Shkodran Mustafi.

Arsenal had hope when four minutes into the second half Alexandre Lacazette scored, but another Lingard goal just past the hour mark sealed the deal, with not even a red card given to Paul Pogba in the 74th minute changing the destiny of the three points.
 


De Gea was in superb form throughout and made key stops from Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac, while keeping out what would have been an own goal from Romelu Lukaku.

The Spaniard had been crucial in Manchester United's win and Mourinho was quick to reveal after the match that he told De Gea just how good the performance was.

"I told him after the match, what I saw today was the best from a goalkeeper in the world", Mourinho was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"You need the keeper to be there for you when the team needs.

"All the effort from the players was magnificent.

"The game, we started in one way and they started in another, then we changed and went down to ten men and changed again", he added.

Mourinho would also not be drawn on Pogba's sending off, but dropped sarcastic comments.

"I don’t know. I leave for you that one.

"I leave for you the Lukaku situation with Koscielny, I leave for you the Arsenal players on the grass.

"The grass is absolutely beautiful – I think there is a desire to go onto the grass."
 

 