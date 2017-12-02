Cesc Fabregas Starts – Chelsea Team vs Newcastle United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Antonio Conte has named his Chelsea squad that will take on Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge later this afternoon in a big Premier League clash.



Chelsea have gone with a back three of Cesar Azpilicueta, Andrea Christensen and Antonio Rudiger, while Marcos Alonso and Victor Moses will play as the wing-backs in the system. N'Golo Kante, Danny Drinkwater and Cesc Farebas will form the midfield base for Conte's team today.











Alvaro Morata will again lead the line for the Premier League champions with Eden Hazard for support in a free role behind the striker. Willian, Pedro and Michy Batshuayi are some of the attacking options Conte will have in reserve today. Tiemoue Bakayoko and Gary Cahill are also part of the bench.



Chelsea are under pressure to keep winning in order to keep in touch with the Manchester clubs above them in the league table.



Chelsea Team vs Newcastle United



Courtous, Azpilcueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Moses, Kane, Drinkwater, Fabregas, Alonso, Hazard, Morata



Substitutes: Cabellero, Cahill, Zappacosta, Bakayoko, Willian, Pedro, Batshuayi

