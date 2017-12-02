XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/12/2017 - 14:03 GMT

Danny Rose On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Watford Confirmed

 




Fixture: Watford vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Watford at Vicarage Road in a Premier League clash this afternoon.

Spurs are in a run of poor league form and have tumbled down to seventh in the standings after winning just one of their last five Premier League contests.




Boss Mauricio Pochettino will want his men to return to winning ways today, but continues to be without defender Toby Alderweireld and midfielder Victor Wanyama.

Pochettino picks Hugo Lloris in goal, while in defence he opts for Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen as the central duo. Eric Dier is handed a start and links up with Mousa Dembele, while Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

The Argentine boss has a number of options on the bench if he needs to make changes against Watford, including Danny Rose and Erik Lamela.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Watford

Lloris (c), Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Son, Alli, Kane

Substitutes: Vorm, Aurier, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Lamela, Llorente
 