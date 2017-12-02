German Club’s Position Over Leeds United Targeted Striker Becomes Clear

Follow @insidefutbol





St Pauli are to do everything in their power to bring Marvin Ducksch back from Holstein Kiel in the summer, even if they then sell the Leeds United target on for a lucrative fee.



Ducksch is on loan at Holstein Kiel from St Pauli and his goalscoring exploits have attracted attention.











The 23-year-old has netted an impressive ten times in 16 2.Bundesliga games for Holstein Kiel so far this term, powering the northern team to the top of the German second tier.



Ducksch has been mooted as a target for Leeds and the English club could be able to snap him up in the summer.





According to German outlet Spox, while Holstein Kiel are ready to try to keep Ducksch, St Pauli want to take the striker back, even if only to then sell him on .

It is claimed that Holstein Kiel's only realistic chance of keeping the 23-year-old would come if they gain promotion to the German top flight.



Holstein Kiel are one point clear at the top of the 2.Bundesliga after 16 games, while Ducksch's parent club St Pauli sit in tenth spot.

