Hardly Played, Lasted 90 Minutes, Says It All – Celtic Boss Brendan Rodgers Lauds Bhoys Star

Brendan Rodgers had dubbed young Odsonne Edouard "top class" after the French striker grabbed a hat-trick in Celtic's 5-1 romp over Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership, while lauding his ability to last the full 90 minutes.



The Celtic manager handed the 19-year-old only his third start for Celtic and Edouard, who is on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, did not fail to take his chance.











Edouard scored in the 16th, 33rd and 85th minutes, with further goals from James Forrest (76th and 88th minutes) completing the rout at Paradise.



Rodgers was hugely impressed with what he saw from Edouard and feels the fact the striker was able to make an impact over the full course of the 90 minutes despite having hardly played shows just how hard he has been working on his fitness in training.





" This boy is a great mover, he's flexible, his touch is good and when it's played up to him, he's strong", Rodgers was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"He could have been playing a long time ago, but you have to respect the other boys and how they've performed.



"He's kept plugging away in training, he's getting better in training and you see his quality today. His touch, his movement to create a goal for James.



"For a kid that's hardly played, he lasted the 90 minutes and that's testament to his fitness and his work-rate.



"He's an outstanding player that's been unfortunate not to be involved as much, but he took his chance today", the Celtic manager added.



Celtic, who are seven points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, have now not lost a domestic match for the last 67 games.

