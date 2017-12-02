I Expected More From Aston Villa – Leeds United Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United winger Ezgjan Alioski feels his side made Aston Villa look ordinary during their 1-1 draw at Elland Road on Friday night.



Pontus Jansson scored in the first half to give the home side the lead but Villa grew into the game in the second half and clinched a point with a 71st minute goal from Henri Lansbury.











Leeds continued their revival this season with another positive performance at home, but Alioski believes they could have easily taken the three points based on their showing.



He has insisted that he didn’t see the Aston Villa at Elland Road that he prepared for ahead of the game and feels the Whites made Steve Bruce’s side look out of sorts with their intent from the first minute.





However, the winger admits that Leeds will take the point against a team of Villa’s calibre.

Alioski told LUTV after the game: “At the end we can say, okay we take that point but it was better to take three points.



“I saw an Aston Villa who didn’t play like in the videos or the highlights and we know they are better.



“But it was difficult for them to play against us as we did good things from the first minute and it was not easy for Villa.



“We tried to win the game but at the end we will take the point.”



Leeds will travel to London next weekend to take on Queens Park Rangers.

