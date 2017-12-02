I Want Arsenal Driving To Catch Manchester City – Gunners Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal legend Ian Wright feels the Gunners should strive to chase down Manchester City at the top of the Premier League standings, but has conceded that getting back into the top four would be seen as a success.



A good run of form has allowed Arsenal to get back into the top four after a slow start to the season, but they are still 12 points behind league leaders Manchester City.











Wright admits that he doesn’t believe any team are going to catch Manchester City this season, but believes Arsenal should try to be at least in the conversation if Pep Guardiola’s side show signs of slipping up at any point this season.



However, the Arsenal legend admits that given last season’s league finish, a return to Champions League football would be seen as success for the north London side this term.





Wright said on the Premier League Today programme when asked what Arsenal’s ambitions is this season: “I think getting back in the top four because they didn’t make it last season, is going to be seen as success.

“I know it’s difficult but they have got to be driving to catch Manchester City, hoping they slip up.



“It doesn’t seem like there is remote possibility, but you have got to give yourself a chance to be in that fight.”



Arsenal will host Manchester United in the Premier League's late game at the Emirates Stadium today.

