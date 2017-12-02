Jose Mourinho Won’t Risk Destroying This Man Utd Star’s Confidence With Dropping – Ian Wright

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright doesn’t believe Jose Mourinho will risk affecting Romelu Lukaku’s confidence by dropping him from the team at the moment.



The Belgian started the season in fine fashion following his big money move to Manchester United from Everton but the goals have dried up in recent weeks for Lukaku.











He has scored just one goal in his last eleven appearances in all competitions and missed a glaring opportunity against Watford in midweek when he had the goal at his mercy.



With Zlatan Ibrahimovic on his way to full fitness, there are concerns that the Belgian could be dropped, but Wright doesn’t feel Mourinho will omit his big name signing any time soon.





The former striker believes it could destroy the Manchester United striker’s confidence if he is dropped and feels Mourinho will try to shoehorn Ibrahimovic into the team with the Belgian.

Wright said on the Premier League Today programme when asked if Ibrahimovic could replace Lukaku in the team: “When you look at the support Mourinho has given to Romelu Lukaku, I don’t think he is going to leave him out.



“I just think it will do too much damage confidence wise because we are seeing somebody who has scored a lot of goals but has missed a lot of goals too.



“And people are making more of the fact that he has missed those goals.



“I do believe Mourinho will keep him in there and introduce Ibrahimovic and maybe move Lukaku on to the right where he can cut in with his left foot and still do the same thing.



“If you drop him and bring Ibrahimovic in I don’t think it helps his confidence at all.”



Lukaku has 12 goals in 21 appearances in all competitions this season for Manchester United.

