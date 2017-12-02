Leeds United Legend Confident Whites Can See Off QPR

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray is confident that Leeds United are more than capable of getting three points from their away game at Queens Park Rangers next weekend.



After a horrendous run of form that saw them spiraling down the table, Leeds have turned a corner in the last couple of weeks and have stitched together seven points from their last four league games.











Apart from a defeat at Wolves, Leeds have shown some good form against teams such as Middlesbrough and Aston Villa, who have ambitions of getting promoted this season.



Gray wants Leeds to take the confidence from their run of games and is keen to see them approach the upcoming fixtures with the same kind of positive attitude they have shown recently.





The Leeds legend believes that his former side have players who are capable of putting in a performance good enough to win at Loftus Road next weekend.

Looking ahead to the QPR game, Gray told LUTV: “We took confidence from the Middlesbrough game, the Wolverhampton game was different as they look a top side.



“Barnsley are a traditionally tough fixture and we won there and then you play against Aston Villa, who will be harbouring thoughts of finishing in the top two.



“[Head coach] Thomas [Christiansen] will be saying that you are going to keep playing your way and keep approaching games in the right manner."



On the game next weekend, he further added: “When we go to Queens Park Rangers, we can win the game. We are more than capable of winning games like that away from home.



“We have got the type of players who can get at teams quickly and cause them problems.”

