Let’s Be Honest, He’s Struggled To Adapt – Former Chelsea Star On Blues Summer Signing

Jason Cundy feels Tiemoue Bakayoko has had trouble adapting to the demands of English football and at Chelsea and Danny Drinkwater represents a better option for the Blues at present.



Chelsea chose to sell Nemanja Matic to Manchester United on the strength of snapping up Bakayoko from Monaco, as they looked for a younger option in midfield.











But the midfielder has yet to consistently make his mark and in Chelsea's 3-1 win over Newcastle United on Saturday, Blues boss Antonio Conte selected Drinkwater, only introducing Bakayoko as a 78th minute substitute.



Cundy thinks that Bakayoko can often be drawn into giving away needless fouls and he is sure at the moment Drinkwater is better for Chelsea.





" I think we have to be honest. Bakayoko has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League", Cundy said on Chelsea TV.

"The brilliant things come from the physicality that he's got. We know he is a strong boy. We know when the grass opens up in front of him he can carry that ball and I think there have been a number of performances that have been good – Spurs away, Man United here.



"But overall performance, Danny Drinkwater ticks more boxes for me at the moment than him; ball retention, he understands the Premier League a little bit better.



"Bakayoko can be drawn into challenges and make silly fouls", the former Chelsea defender added.



Chelsea paid around £40m to sign Bakayoko from Ligue 1 champions Monaco in the summer transfer window, beating off competition from a number of clubs to get their man.

