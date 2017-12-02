Liverpool Like Duck On Water Indicates Jurgen Klopp After Brighton Drubbing

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists the Reds are having to work hard to put together a run of good results, after his side thrashed Brighton 5-1 in an away Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.



It took half an hour for Liverpool to take the lead and the Reds then hit the Seagulls with goals in the 30th and 31st minutes through Emre Can and Roberto Firmino respectively.











Firmino scored again three minutes into the second half to make it 3-0, but Brighton pulled one back from the penalty spot in the 51st minute through Glenn Murray.



Liverpool added gloss to the scoreline late on when goals from Philippe Coutinho, a superb low hit free kick, and a Lewis Dunk own goal, ensured it ended 5-1 to the visitors.





Klopp's men have now won their last two games with eight goals scored, but though it may look like the Reds are riding the crest of a wave, the Liverpool boss indicated that like a duck's legs under the water, Liverpool are working like mad to obtain such results .

"I am happy about [our form]", Klopp told his post match press conference.



"Results-wise it looks like we are flying but unfortunately it is not [like this] because we have to work really hard for it, but that’s OK."



And Klopp admits he has mentally already moved on from the win at Brighton and is looking towards Liverpool's upcoming fixtures.



"Even when I answer your questions I am much more interested in the next game, to be honest.



"It was good but it's important that it is good because we need the points, we want to be in the situation, we want to stay as close as possible to the teams in front of us.



"We can't get them immediately because obviously they win a lot of games, but we want to be in a position as close as possible. That's all.



"So we need to do it, I'm happy about that, the next game is coming and all of them are really important for us."



Liverpool's next game is in the Champions League on Wednesday night at Anfield against Spartak Moscow.

