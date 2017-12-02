Mesut Ozil Could Be Playing For A Move – Arsenal Legend With Mixed Feelings

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal legend Ian Wright admits that watching Mesut Ozil play well is difficult at the moment because the German could soon leave the Emirates.



Ozil has been in terrific touch in the last few weeks and has five assists and two goals in his last six Premier League appearances for the club, making a difference to Arsenal’s football.











However, the German could be on his last legs as an Arsenal player as his contract expires next summer and he is yet to show any signs of signing fresh terms with the club.



Wright admits that the playmaker’s form could mean that he is looking for a move and admits that it is difficult for him to watch him play well as he is aware Ozil could soon leave the club.





He has conceded that it is bittersweet for Arsenal fans to know that they could soon lose two quality players in Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, but still see them put on world class performances for the club.

Wright said on the Premier League Today programme, when asked about Ozil’s form: “The problem I have got is that I don’t know whether he is doing it for a move.



“To see Ozil find this kind of form and continue doing this, then play well against United and other top teams and knowing that he may leave is very hard for me and a lot of Arsenal fans to take, because we know how good he can be.”



Asked if it matters whether Ozil is playing well to earn a move, Wright was full of mixed emotions



“I don’t think it matters but knowing that it’s a possibility, not only one but you could be losing two world class players, and then they put on a performance where you can see what you are losing is not nice for the fans.



“It’s going to be a bittersweet experience for them.”

