02/12/2017 - 16:34 GMT

Nemanja Matic Starts – Manchester United Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Manchester United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Jose Mourinho has announced his Manchester United squad that will take on Arsenal at the Emirates later today in a Premier League clash.

Manchester United have again gone with the back three of Victor Lindelof, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo, with Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young again taking up the wing-back slots. Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba will form the midfield base for Mourinho’s side today in north London.




Romelu Lukaku will again lead the line with Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard providing support from behind. Anthony Martial, Juan Mata, Ander Herrera and Scott McTominay are some of the options the Manchester United manager has on the bench.

While Mourinho insisted that he is taking one game at a time, he is aware that he can’t afford to drop points ahead of next weekend’s Manchester derby to keep Manchester City in his sights in the title race.

 


Manchester United Team vs Arsenal

De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Rojo, Young, Matic, Pogba, Martial, Lingard, Lukaku

Substitutes: Romero, Darmian, Blind, McTominay, Herrera, Mata, Rashford
 