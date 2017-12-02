Never Seen This Celtic Midfielder Play Better – Former Scotland Star’s Glowing Praise

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland striker Steven Thompson thinks that Olivier Ntcham turned in a superb performance for Celtic in their 5-1 crushing of Motherwell on Saturday.



Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers named the French midfielder in his starting eleven for the visit of Motherwell, with the game being the third time in the course of the previous seven games that the sides had played each other.











Rodgers gave the former Manchester City starlet 68 minutes on the pitch at Celtic Park, before he brought on Callum McGregor to replace him.



Thompson, who thinks Celtic can look at a range of positives from their victory over Motherwell, not least Scott Brown controlling midfield, praised Ntcham's display.





The former Scotland striker said on BBC Sportsound: " So many positives for Celtic.

"Scott Brown totally controlled the midfield.



"And that's the best I've seen Olivier Ntcham play", Thompson added.



Ntcham, just 21 years old, was snapped up by Celtic from Manchester City in the summer transfer window this year, with the midfielder costing the Scottish champions a fee of around £4.5m.



The Frenchman had a spell on loan in Italy's Serie A with Genoa between 2015 and 2017.

