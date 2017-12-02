XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/12/2017 - 14:04 GMT

Sadio Mane On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Brighton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Brighton vs Liverpool
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Liverpool have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Brighton in an away Premier League fixture this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp's men put Stoke City to the sword 3-0 in midweek and the Liverpool boss will want his men to collect another three points from their trip to the south coast today.




Liverpool are without centre-back Joel Matip, who picked up a muscle injury at Stoke.

Klopp goes with Simon Mignolet between the sticks, while in defence he goes with left-back Andrew Robertson, giving him a chance to impress. Emre Can slots into defence alongside Dejan Lovren, while Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum line up in midfield. Mohamed Salah, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino carry the attacking threat.

If Liverpool manager needs to try to change the course of the game at any point in the 90 minutes he can look to his bench, where he has several options, including Sadio Mane and Daniel Sturridge.

 


Liverpool Team vs Brighton

Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Can, Robertson, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Coutinho, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Karius, Klavan, Grujic, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Solanke, Sturridge
 