Shocked Tottenham Hotspur Legend Issues Message To Mauricio Pochettino Critics

Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts says he is "shocked" at criticism of manager Mauricio Pochettino from some of the club's fans.



Spurs are in the thick of a poor run of form in the Premier League which has led to talk of challenging for the title disappearing as the side have slipped down to sixth spot.











Tottenham have taken the same amount of points from 15 games as Burnley and have won just one of their last six matches, with the latest disappointment being a 1-1 draw away at Watford on Saturday afternoon.



Pochettino has come in for criticism due to his side's underwhelming results, with expectations now having been adjusted to just fighting for a top four spot.





Roberts has hit out at the criticism, which he says has left him shocked .

The Tottenham legend, issuing a message to fans, wrote on Twitter: "Trust me we have a manager who wants to win like you do.



"The cups [have] been disappointing but he wants to put that right.



"The support each week we have in the stadium and away is incredible and [I am] proud I played [for] and support this club as we are known for loyalty and that's why I am shocked."



Tottenham have a break from league action on Wednesday when they play host to APOEL in the Champions League.



Pochettino will then try to get his side's Premier League campaign going again against Stoke City at Wembley next weekend.

