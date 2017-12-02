XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/12/2017 - 13:10 GMT

This Is What Caleb Ekuban Does That We Badly Need – Leeds United Star On Striker’s Key Role

 




Leeds United winger Ezgjan Alioski has stressed the importance of having Caleb Ekuban in the team due to the Whites' desire to defend from the front.

Ekuban has struggled with injuries this season, but his return to fitness means he has knocked Kemar Roofe out of the team and taken full advantage of Pierre-Michel Lasogga's injury.




His speed up front has added a different dimension to Leeds’ attack and Alioski stressed his importance by revealing that his pressing and his movement off the ball are a huge asset for the Whites.

The Macedonian pointed out that Ekuban’s penchant for being on the move allows the creative players behind him to find more space in attack and makes it easier for them to get the ball to the striker.
 


Alioski also feels Leeds’ attack depends on winning the ball higher up the pitch and the Ghanaian’s willingness to press aligns with the team’s style of football.  

Asked about Ekuban’s performance in Friday night's 1-1 draw with Aston Villa, Alioski told LUTV: "Caleb did a great job at Barnsley too.

“He’s a striker who helps us in defence as well and it’s good for us.

"He is always on the move which is good for me, Pablo [Hernandez] and Samu [Saiz] at this moment because we have space in attack so that we can switch always and it is important."

Alioski further added: “We want to press and we do it very well.

"When we win the ball after the press, we attack quickly and we can do something.

“We need players who want to press and a striker like Caleb does it.” 
 