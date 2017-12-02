This Is What Leeds Should Do In January Transfer Window – Former Whites Forward On Additions Needed

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan wants the Whites to sign a left-back and a prolific goalscorer in the January transfer window to boost their promotion bid.



Leeds have recovered form in recent games after a dire losing run, but are still in a shootout with a number of teams if they are to achieve their stated goal before the season started of finishing in a playoff spot in the Championship.











The January transfer window is now less than a month away and Whelan thinks Leeds do have business to do.



He feels a natural left-back would offer flow on the left flank, while Leeds need to invest in a striker who can score on a consistent basis; the Whites sold Chris Wood, who netted 30 times last term, in the summer transfer window.





" I'd like to see a natural left-back because I think it's very hard for [Gaetano] Berardi, he is coming in on his right hand side", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds when asked about what Leeds should do next month.

"A bit more of a flow to that left hand side would be nice.



"But a striker is a must – a 20-goal-a-season striker."



Leeds banked in the region of £22m from selling Wood and Charlie Taylor to Burnley in the summer and owner Andrea Radrizzani vowed to invest every penny back into the transfer pot.

