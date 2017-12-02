XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/12/2017 - 20:48 GMT

This Is What Leeds Should Do In January Transfer Window – Former Whites Forward On Additions Needed

 




Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan wants the Whites to sign a left-back and a prolific goalscorer in the January transfer window to boost their promotion bid.

Leeds have recovered form in recent games after a dire losing run, but are still in a shootout with a number of teams if they are to achieve their stated goal before the season started of finishing in a playoff spot in the Championship.




The January transfer window is now less than a month away and Whelan thinks Leeds do have business to do.

He feels a natural left-back would offer flow on the left flank, while Leeds need to invest in a striker who can score on a consistent basis; the Whites sold Chris Wood, who netted 30 times last term, in the summer transfer window.
 


"I'd like to see a natural left-back because I think it's very hard for [Gaetano] Berardi, he is coming in on his right hand side", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds when asked about what Leeds should do next month.

"A bit more of a flow to that left hand side would be nice.

"But a striker is a must – a 20-goal-a-season striker."

Leeds banked in the region of £22m from selling Wood and Charlie Taylor to Burnley in the summer and owner Andrea Radrizzani vowed to invest every penny back into the transfer pot.
 