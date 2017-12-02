XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/12/2017 - 12:59 GMT

This Is What Thomas Christiansen Will Be Telling His Players – Leeds Legend

 




Eddie Gray feels Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen will want his players to maintain their intensity for the duration of a game following their 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Friday night.

A solid first half performance from Leeds at home was marked by Pontus Jansson’s goal in the 19th minute, but Villa came out of the blocks quicker in the second half.




And Steve Bruce’s side were rewarded for their efforts with an equalising goal in the 71st minute from Henri Lansbury, and it allowed them to walk away from Elland Road with a point in their bag.

Gray is confident that Christiansen will be happy with the level of their performance, but admits the Leeds boss will be looking for the same intensity from his team throughout the 90 minutes.
 


A more consistent showing could have earned Leeds the three points, but Gray also wants to credit the Villans for stepping up to the mark after the break to earn a point.  

Asked what Christiansen will be telling his players, Gray told LUTV: “I think he will be pleased with the performance.

“But he will try to emphasise to the players though the game doesn’t last for 45 minutes, it lasts for 90 or 95 minutes so you need to maintain the form throughout the game.

“We were just as good as we were in the first half.

"If we played the same, we would have taken the three points, no doubt about that."

Gray added in a nod towards Aston Villa: “But you have got to give the opposition some credit as they picked up their game.” 
 