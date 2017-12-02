Unbelievable Character – Mauricio Pochettino Pleased With Spurs’ Performance In Watford Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that he was proud of the performance his side put on in their 1-1 draw at Watford.



Watford took an early lead at Vicarage Road when Christian Kabasele rose the highest to the head ball in Hugo Lloris’ net in the 13th minute to punch Tottenham in the guy early in the game.











The north London outfit fought their way back into the game as the first half progressed and Heung-Min Son converted a delightful driven ball from Christian Eriksen from the right hand side to equalise for the away side just after midway through the first period.



Abdoulaye Doucoure came close to giving Watford the lead back a few minutes later but his shot just whistled wide past the post and the two teams went into the break on level terms.





Disaster struck for Tottenham in the second half when ten minutes after the restart Davinson Sanchez was sent off after he received a second yellow card for bringing down Richarlison, preventing him from enacting a counter attack.

Watford looked to take advantage of the extra man on the pitch and Doucoure again came mighty close to scoring on the hour mark when his 25-yard hit just bounced off the inside off the post to deny the home side from taking the lead.



Other than a late penalty shout from Watford, Tottenham managed to hold out with ten men and take a point back to north London for their efforts in Hertfordshire



Pochettino admits that the run of poor form is frustrating but he is proud of the way his Tottenham side fought with ten men against good Watford side away from home.



The Tottenham boss told reporters after the game: “I am so pleased.



"I feel very frustrated with the results recently but nothing to say about the performance.



“Playing 40 minutes with ten men, they showed unbelievable character. They were brave going forward not playing for the draw. We did not concede one chance in the second half.”



On Sanchez’s sending off, he said: “I’m not going to complain. You can see better than me on the video. The player said it wasn’t intentional.”

